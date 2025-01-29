Tilak Varma jumped a place to become the highest-ranked Indian batter in the latest ICC T20I Rankings released on Wednesday. The left-hander, who is having a wonderful run in the shortest format of the game, is currently placed second Australia's Travis Head. The only other Indians in the top 10 are captain Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped one place to be at ninth. Suryakumar remained static at fourth. Among the bowlers, India's Varun Chakravarthy, who registered his second five-wicket haul in T20Is a day before, jumped huge 25 places to enter the top five.

Also Read | Varun Chakravarthy registers unwanted record during IND vs ENG 3rd T20I

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who became India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, remained static at ninth while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dropped five places to be at 10th. Among the all-rounders, there wasn't any specific change with India's Hardik Pandya leading the chart.

Following the retirement of Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma has cemented his No.3 spot with some magnificent shows in the last few months. In his last five T20I innings, the southpaw remained unbeaten on four occasions, which included two centuries against South Africa and one half-century against England in the ongoing series.

Tilak Varma can pip Babar Azam, Travis Head The 23-year-old could overtake Travis Head if he manages good scores in the final two games against England with the Australian playing no T20Is at the moment. In case Tilak Varma goes past Travis Head, then he will become the youngest cricketer to top ICC Rankings.

Also Read | Tilak Varma scripts new world record in Chennai, goes past Virat Kohli

The current record is held by Pakistan's Babar Azam, who rose to the top of ICC T20I Rankings at the age of 23 years and 105 days. Tilak Varma is currently aged at 22 years and 82 days.