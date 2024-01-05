Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC T20I World Cup 2024: India to play Pakistan on 9 June in New York
BREAKING NEWS

ICC T20I World Cup 2024: India to play Pakistan on 9 June in New York

Saurav Mukherjee

  • India has been included in Group A against Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland.

ICC T20I World Cup 2024 poster. (Screengrab)

The Indian Cricket team will play with arch rivals Pakistan on 9 June in New York in the ICC T20I World Cup 2024.

India has been included in Group A against Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland. USA to play Canada in the opening match, s per the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 schedule.

According to ICC's schedule, India will play Ireland on 5 June in New York, Pakistan on 9 June in New York, USA on 12 June in New York and Canada on 15 June in Florida. India's matches will begin from 8:30pm IST.

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.