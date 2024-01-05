ICC T20I World Cup 2024: India to play Pakistan on 9 June in New York

The Indian Cricket team will play with arch rivals Pakistan on 9 June in New York in the ICC T20I World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has been included in Group A against Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland. USA to play Canada in the opening match, s per the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 schedule.

According to ICC's schedule, India will play Ireland on 5 June in New York, Pakistan on 9 June in New York, USA on 12 June in New York and Canada on 15 June in Florida. India's matches will begin from 8:30pm IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!