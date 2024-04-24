Active Stocks
T20 WC 2024: Irfan Pathan, Varun Aaron pitch for MS Dhoni in Indian squad, say ‘We could see a wildcard entry’

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

When the BCCI is still thinking whom to include in the final 15 for India, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Varun Aaron have some how floated the idea of selecting MS Dhoni as India's wicketkeeper.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) (AFP)Premium
With the date for announcing the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2024 coming near, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for the Board of Control for Cricket in India is struggling with whom to choose as wicketkeeper.

The BCCI has many options—Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, and even Dinesh Karthik. However, one name that beats all of these is retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose recent performances in the ongoing IPL 2024 speak for themselves.

In the IPL 2024, Dhoni had 91 off 35 balls at a strike rate 260.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 WC 2024: Irfan Pathan releases his list; drops R Ashwin, KL Rahul, includes Hardik Pandya, but with a twist

When the BCCI is still deciding whom to include in India's final 15, former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Varun Aaron have floated the idea of selecting MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper. Dhoni was last seen playing in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

Aaron told Star Sports, "We could see a wildcard entry in India's T20 World Cup squad… MS Dhoni."

Irfan Pathan joined Aaron and said, “Actually, it's the wildest card." He added, "If he says he wants to play in the T20 World Cup, no one will deny him that chance. It may not happen, but no one will mind, no one will have a problem with it. The guy is batting so well."

Pathan's T20 squad for India:

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan released a list of 15 players he would pick for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and United States from 1 June.

Pathan has included Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, and Rishabh Pant on his list, apart from picking up Rohit Sharma as skipper.

Though he added all-rounder Hardik Pandya, he mentioned that his selection should be based on the criteria that he bowls, too.

He kept Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal as backups. However, he dropped KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, and Tilak Varma.

He also dropped Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Deepak Chahar from his list of probables. 

 

Published: 24 Apr 2024, 04:06 PM IST
