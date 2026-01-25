ICC targeted after Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 no-show; ‘Standards cannot change from country to country’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was targeted after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Standing by BCB, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousaf opined Bangladesh were “deprived of cricket”.

Nearly more than a month after the ICC announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026, the BCB wrote a letter to the apex body, requesting for a shift in venue as a protest against Mustafizur Rahman's removal from the Indian Premier League amid strained political relations.

The ICC and BCB did had a few meetings but both the bodies stood firm on their stances. As a result, Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside Nepal, West Indies, England and debutants Italy. The T20 World Cup 2026 starts on February 7.

Taking a dig at the world body, Yousaf brought the India-Pakistan issue into the mix without naming it. “Very sad to see a cricket-loving nation like Bangladesh being deprived of cricket due to security concerns not being addressed,” Yousaf wrote on X on Sunday.

“When similar concerns were raised earlier, a neutral venue was approved. Standards cannot change from country to country,” the former batter, who scored 17120 runs in 381 matches for Pakistan, added. Yousaf was refereeing to ICC's allowing Pakistan to play their matches in Sri Lanka.

Due to strained relations between the two countries, India do not travel to Pakistan citing security reasons. As a result, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) signed an agreement which states that both teams will play each other at ICC and Asia Cricket Council events at a neutral venue till 2027.

India played the 2023 Asia Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Pakistan were hosts in both events. In fact, Pakistan played India in Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Calling for fairness, Yousaf lashed out at ICC, blaming the world body of serving the interests of a "single board", referring to BCCI. “ICC must act as the International Cricket Council, not appear to serve the interests of any single board. Fairness and consistency are the foundation of global cricket,” added the 51-year-old Yousaf.