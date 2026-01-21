ICC tightens noose on BCB over T20 World Cup 2026 standoff, gives Bangladesh one more day to reverse stance

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) one more day to reverse its decision not to play the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The development came on Wednesday during an ICC meeting attended by board directors from all full member countries.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the ICC is in no mood to shift Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka, as that would mean logistical nightmares not only for the world cricket body but also for a few teams. During the meeting, a vote was held, and the ICC Board preferred a replacement if BCB remains firm in its decision.

“It is understood the ICC has told the BCB to inform the Bangladesh government that if Bangladesh continues to refuse to travel to India to play its matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup, then they will be replaced by another team at the tournament,” the report stated.

The report also revealed that the BCB has been given one more day by the ICC to change its stance of not playing in India. BCB president Aminul Islam was also present in the meeting, which was also attended by the ICC top brass, including CEO Sanjog Gupta and chairman Jay Shah.

When did BCB's T20 World Cup standoff start? It all started with Mustafizur Rahman's removal from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this month. Although the BCCI didn't offer any substantial reason, it is believed that the ongoing strained diplomatic relations might have played a major role in Mustafizur's ouster.

As a protest to Mustafizur's removal from IPL, the BCB wrote a letter to ICC, requesting the apex body to shift their matches out of India, citing security reasons. Post that, ICC held a couple of meetings with the BCB, but the Bangladesh board remained firm in its decision.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh's T20I captain Litton Das revealed that the players were not informed by the BCB before the BCB announced its decision not to travel to India for the global extravaganza.

Who will replace Bangladesh if BCB remains firm? Scotland are most likely to replace Bangladesh in Group C if the BCB stays firm on their stance of not travelling to India. Among the teams that played in the T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Scotland is the highest-ranked team. In the European Qualifiers, Scotland finished fourth behind the Netherlands, Italy and Jersey.