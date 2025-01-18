ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Full schedule, venues, live-streaming details and more

The second edition of ICC's Women U-19 World Cup is all set to begin today at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval stadium in Malaysia with the opening clash between Australia and Scotland. Unlike the Men's event held by ICC, the Women's U19 World Cup is held in 20-over format and will see the participation of 16 teams this year.

Also Read | CT India squad announcement Live Updates: Agarkar likely to do big reveal today

Teams have been divided into four groups for the 16 day long event with hosts Malaysia and India being in the same group while England, New Zealand and Australia being placed in Group B, C and D respectively.

Advertisement

Group A: India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, West Indies

Group B: England, Ireland, Pakistan, United States

Group C: New Zealand, Nigeria, Samoa, South Africa

Group D: Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Scotland

All teams in the same group will get a chance to play each other once before the top three sides from each group move on to the Super Six League stage which will be played 25 January till 29 January. In this stage, teams from Group A will play against two teams from Group A and teams from Group B will play against the teams from Group C.

Advertisement

Notably, the points earned by these teams in the group stage will also carry forward to the Super Six stage.

After the summation of the Super Six stage, the top two teams from each group will move to the semi-finals, which will be played on 31 January, while the winners will move to the finals on 2 February.

The last iteration of the U-19 World Cup was won by India led by Shafali Varma and the Women in Blue would be aiming to replicate the feat under skipper Niki Prasad.

Advertisement

Also Read | Harbhajan sends direct message to Gautam Gambhir over dressing room leaks