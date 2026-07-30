ICC unveils 12 host venues and official brand for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

The International Cricket Council has officially named the 12 venues that will stage the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. A special ceremony in Johannesburg confirmed that eight cities in South Africa, three in Zimbabwe and Namibia’s capital Windhoek will share hosting duties for the global tournament.

Return to Africa after 24 years The marquee 50-over competition is coming back to Africa for the first time since 2003, when South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya staged the eighth edition. Fourteen teams will compete in 2027 under the fresh brand identity “Three Nations, One Heartbeat.”

The three host nations are linked by optimism, diversity and community. Organisers have placed the African philosophy of Ubuntu, “I am, because we are” at the centre of the tournament. This idea of compassion, kindness and connection also sits alongside the ICC’s own “Make the Circle Bigger” message. Together they aim to celebrate 29 official languages and the wide range of cultures across the region.

The full list of host grounds South Africa Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg)

Centurion (Tshwane)

Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town)

Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban)

St George’s Park (Gqeberha)

Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein)

Boland Park (Paarl)

Buffalo Park (KuGompo City, formerly East London)

Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club (Harare)

Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo)

Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls)

Namibia Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek)

Official reaction from ICC leadership ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “This marks an exciting milestone on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. The unveiling of the host cities and the tournament brand signals the start of a journey that will unite fans around the world and build anticipation for one of our sport’s biggest global events. The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket. We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique.”

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ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta added: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup represents the legacy and spectacle of Limited Overs Cricket. It also marks the return of the pinnacle event to Africa after more than two decades and will celebrate a continent defined by extraordinary people, vibrant cultures, breath-taking experiences and deep love for Sport. The vibrant brand unveiled today reflects the energy, ambition and spirit of the event, while every host city offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and diversity that make Africa truly memorable.”

South African greats Graeme Smith, Makhaya Ntini, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada joined Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza and Namibia’s Rudolf Jansen van Vuuren at the launch.

New brand colours and tournament format The visual identity draws on a single geometric shape inspired by the traditional African wire bowl. The colour palette includes Zimbabwe Chilli, African Root, Fynbos Pop, Namib Dune, Harare Dawn and Two Oceans.

The 2027 competition will feature 57 matches in a new three-stage structure. A Super Series will see teams ranked 12 to 14 play a round-robin, with the winner advancing. Twelve teams then split into two groups of six for a 30-match round-robin stage.

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