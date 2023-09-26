ICC WC 2023: Shubman Gill will be leading run scorer, R Ashwin's selection warning sign for others, says AB de Villiers2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:48 PM IST
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 begins 5 October and the first match will be played between defending champion England and New Zealand.
With just 10 days left for the nail-biting ICC World Cup 2023 tournament to begin, South African legendary batter AB de Villiers predicted India's opener Shubman Gill will be the leading run-getter, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's return to the Indian squad is not a good news for the other teams.