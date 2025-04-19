ICC WCWCQ 2025: Ireland hold nerve to end Scotlands run

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Scotland are now out of the running for a top two finish in the tournament after Ireland won the contest, leaving them with two victories from five matches in the Qualifier, as per the ICC website.

After Ireland had squandered a good start, Laura Delany's late surge (57*) assisted them in keeping their composure, while Kathryn Bryce's outstanding all-round performance (131* and 3/49) nearly carried her team over the line.

With qualification hopes on the line, Scotland won the toss and elected to bat first in their final tournament match against Ireland. However, they got off to a shaky start as Ireland struck early, removing both openers in quick succession.

Ava Canning then claimed the crucial wicket of Sarah Bryce, reducing Scotland to 19 for 3. Ailsa Lister and Kathryn Bryce steadied the innings with a vital 62-run partnership, but two quick wickets soon followed, leaving Scotland with half their side back in the pavilion for just 100 runs.

Katherine Fraser then joined Bryce at the crease, and the pair added a valuable 65-run stand before Fraser was dismissed for 33 by a brilliant delivery from Cara Murray. Late in the innings, Priyanaz Chatterji and Rachel Slater chipped in with some handy runs, but it was Kathryn Bryce who anchored the innings with a magnificent knock.

The skipper scored her maiden ODI century, finishing unbeaten on 131 off 137 balls, an innings that included 14 fours and 2 sixes. Her captain's knock powered Scotland to a competitive total of 268.

Ava Canning's impressive figures of 3 for 48 made her the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, while Cara Murray chipped in with two wickets of her own. Orla Prendergast and Jane Maguire also contributed with a wicket each.

Ireland's response was emphatic, with the openers Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis beginning with a flurry of fours. With 86 runs at the end of the 15-over mark, the Irish took the upper hand in the contest, keeping pace with the required rate. As the stand crossed the 100-run mark, worries began to show on Scottish faces.

Eventually, an unfortunate misunderstanding between the batters led to Forbes' departure for 55. She fell while attempting a non-existent run. When Katherine Fraser had Amy Hunter out for a first-ball duck, Scotland were well and truly back in the contest. Gaby Lewis held the fort with Orla Prendergast briefly, but fell to a sharp delivery by Chloe Abel.

However, the Irish batters continued their charge, making the most of loose work from Scotland fielders.

Kathryn Bryce struck back for the Scots with the wicket of Prendergast (33), and thereafter, the fielding side managed to plug the scoring opportunities, bringing the asking rate over six.

The ever-reliant Katherine Fraser delivered figures of 2/37 in the middle overs and also took a stunning catch in the 40th over off the bowling of Chloe Abel to help put Scotland back in command.

Just as Scotland had taken charge, former Ireland skipper Laura Delany found an ally in Jane Maguire. The duo unleashed an array of attacking strokes and brought their team closer to the ask before Maguire fell in the 49th over.

A thrilling final over played out as Ireland needed seven runs to win. The canny Bryce bowled with aplomb and dismissed Ava Canning to leave the equation at two off two and then one off one with one wicket left.