ICC will accept India’s appeal to have no ‘Pakistan’ on jersey in Champions Trophy 2025, hints BCCI source: Report

A new controversy has emerged ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The prestigious tournament is set to be hosted in Pakistan and the UAE in February-March. Media reports claim that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has objected to having Pakistan’s name on the Indian team’s jerseys.

Now, a BCCI source has hinted that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will accept the BCCI’s decision.

"ICC has already accommodated India's request to not schedule its CT matches in Pakistan, so these are minor issues,” a BCCI source told The Times of India.

For the uninitiated, former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah currently holds the position of ICC Chairman. So far, the BCCI has not officially confirmed using Pakistan’s name on the Men in Blue jersey.

Earlier, it was reported that India captain Rohit Sharma would not travel to Pakistan for the captains’ press conference and photo shoot. The sessions are traditionally held before the tournament starts.

The BCCI has reportedly requested the ICC to shift these events to Dubai. It will ensure the Indian team not travelling to Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly criticised the BCCI’s position. It has accused the Indian administration of bringing politics into cricket. A PCB official, speaking anonymously to IANS, has said that it is against the spirit of the game.

“BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game,” the PCB official told the news agency on conditions of anonymity. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony; now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey," the PCB official reportedly said.

Meanwhile, according to ESPNCricinfo Senior Editor Osman Samiuddin, the PCB has denied that their officials spoke on the controversy.

Breach of clothing code As per ICC regulations, all participating teams are required to feature the host nation’s name on their jerseys even if the matches are held in a neutral venue.