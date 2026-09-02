ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 to be staged in India; check confirmed dates and venues

The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy will be held in India from 14 to 28 February 2027. All matches will be played at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

The decision was ratified by the ICC Board on September 1, after India was selected as the replacement host. The tournament had originally been awarded to Sri Lanka. That assignment was withdrawn as Sri Lanka Cricket continues to implement the governance reforms outlined at the ICC’s Annual Conference in July.

Mumbai and Vadodara to share the tournament The venue list is short by design. The Cricket Club of India is a historic Mumbai ground with a long record in Indian cricket. The Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, also known as Kotambi Stadium, is a newer venue that has already hosted women’s internationals. Splitting the fortnight between the two cities limits travel, spreads the crowd across two markets, and avoids placing an entire ICC event on a single ground.

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A full fixture list including which matches will be played in Mumbai and which in Vadodara has not yet been released. The dates and the two venues, however, are now fixed.

Six teams, one league, a final on 28 February The tournament will be played in the T20I format. Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will contest a round-robin league. The top two sides will meet in the final on 28 February.

Sri Lanka remains in the playing field. The change of host does not remove it from the six-team draw.

India enter the event as holders of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Australia arrive as Women’s T20 World Cup champions after reclaiming the title in England this July. England, New Zealand and South Africa complete a field drawn from the leading sides in the women’s game.

The February window was set earlier this year, when the ICC moved the event forward from June–July. The purpose is to place a major ICC women’s tournament on the calendar every year, rather than leaving long gaps between World Cups.

Jay Shah on the new event ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented the Champions Trophy as a structural addition to the women’s game.

“The ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 marks an exciting new chapter for women’s cricket. As the inaugural edition of the tournament, it will bring together the best teams in the world in an intense, high-quality competition, while creating even greater incentive for teams to continue rising through the rankings and competing for a place on the global stage.

“With a marquee ICC women’s event now taking place every year, we have a significant opportunity to build greater momentum, provide more consistency and create a stronger rhythm for the women’s game, its players and its fans around the world.”