ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India lose to England in group match by 11 runs
The cheap dismissals of opener Shafali Verma (8), Jemimah Rodrigues (13) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) contributed to the defeat as India could never recover from the top-order collapse.
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's half-century (52 off 41 balls) and an entertaining 34-ball 47 from Richa Ghosh went in vain as India lost their ICC Women's T20 World Cup group match to England by 11 runs here on Saturday.
