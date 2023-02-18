Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India lose to England in group match by 11 runs

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India lose to England in group match by 11 runs

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST PTI
England's Sarah Glenn (4th R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Smriti Mandhana (not seen) during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between England and India at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)

The cheap dismissals of opener Shafali Verma (8), Jemimah Rodrigues (13) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) contributed to the defeat as India could never recover from the top-order collapse.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's half-century (52 off 41 balls) and an entertaining 34-ball 47 from Richa Ghosh went in vain as India lost their ICC Women's T20 World Cup group match to England by 11 runs here on Saturday.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's half-century (52 off 41 balls) and an entertaining 34-ball 47 from Richa Ghosh went in vain as India lost their ICC Women's T20 World Cup group match to England by 11 runs here on Saturday.

The cheap dismissals of opener Shafali Verma (8), Jemimah Rodrigues (13) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) contributed to the defeat as India could never recover from the top-order collapse.

The cheap dismissals of opener Shafali Verma (8), Jemimah Rodrigues (13) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) contributed to the defeat as India could never recover from the top-order collapse.

ALSO READ: WPL vs IPL: Smriti Mandhana’s ‘top’ bid for RCB not even close to how heavily male cricketers get paid

ALSO READ: WPL vs IPL: Smriti Mandhana’s ‘top’ bid for RCB not even close to how heavily male cricketers get paid

Earlier, India had restricted England to 151 for seven with medium pacer Renuka Singh (5/15) registering her best bowling figures in the format after India opted to bowl.

Earlier, India had restricted England to 151 for seven with medium pacer Renuka Singh (5/15) registering her best bowling figures in the format after India opted to bowl.

Her five-wicket haul gave India hope that they could defeat the Heather Knight-led side, but Sarah Glenn (2/27 in 4 overs) and Sophie Ecclestone's (1/11 in 3 overs) restrictive bowling didn't allow Indian batters play their strokes freely.

Her five-wicket haul gave India hope that they could defeat the Heather Knight-led side, but Sarah Glenn (2/27 in 4 overs) and Sophie Ecclestone's (1/11 in 3 overs) restrictive bowling didn't allow Indian batters play their strokes freely.

Finally a winning total of 152 proved too much for India.

Finally a winning total of 152 proved too much for India.

Brief Scores:

Brief Scores:

England: 151 for 7 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 50; Renuka Singh 5/15) beat India (Smriti Mandhana 52, Richa Ghosh 47 not out; Sarah Glenn 2/27, Sophie Ecclestone 1/14)

England: 151 for 7 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 50; Renuka Singh 5/15) beat India (Smriti Mandhana 52, Richa Ghosh 47 not out; Sarah Glenn 2/27, Sophie Ecclestone 1/14)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP