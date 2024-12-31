Deepti Sharma reaped rewards for her success with the ball against West Indies as the off-spinner entered top five among bowlers in the latest ICC ODI rankings, announced on Tuesday. In the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies, Sharma took nine wickets in three matches including a 6/31 in the final game of the series as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep in Vadodara.

Sharma, who now has 665 rating points, jumped a spot to be placed at fifth and is behind fourth-placed South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (677 rating points). Meanwhile, among the batters, Jemimah Rodrigues (537 rating points) is closing in on a top-20 as she has jumped four spots to 22nd thanks to scores of 29 and 52 during the series.

The big-hitting Richa Ghosh (13 not out and 23 not out) has moved seven spots to 41st (448 rating points), with West Indian Chinelle Henry's half-century in the third ODI leading to a 21-spot leap to 65th.

Smriti Mandhana drops to third However, charismatic India opener Smriti Mandhana (720 rating points), who scored two half-centuries in the series, has dropped one place to third and trails South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (773) and Chamari Athapaththu (733).

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has dropped three places to 13th. Hayley Matthews' seventh ODI century in Vadodara has helped the West Indies opener climb six places to seventh in the ICC Women's Batting Rankings.