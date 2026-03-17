ICC Women's ODI rankings: Smriti Mandhana remains No.1 batter, Harmanpreet Kaur rises to seventh place

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday climbed a spot up to seventh place in the ICC Women's ODI rankings, whereas her teammate Smriti Mandhana maintained top spot.

In the aftermath of Harmanpreet Kaur's rise in the ICC Women's ODI rankings, New Zealand's Sophie Devine dropped two places to ninth place.

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This also comes in the aftermath of Harmanpreet Kaur scoring two fifties in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia Down Under.

She finished that series as India's highest run-getter with 132 runs from three matches at an average of 44.

Jemimah Rodrigues, another star Indian batter, remained static in 12th place.

Also Read | Shubman, Smriti named best international cricketers at BCCI Naman Awards 2026

Star players rise in ICC rankings New Zealand's Maddy Green, who played a knock of 94 against Zimbabwe, climbed five places to reach 17th place. Her knock helped New Zealand clinch a dominant 200-run win in their final match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against Zimbabwe. She now has a career-best of 610 rating points.

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr also climbed a couple of places, from 21st to joint 19th place. In the third ODI against Zimbabwe, Amelia scored 80 runs and registered figures of 5/22 to claim the Player of the Match award.

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She was also given the Player of the Series award for scoring 140 runs from three innings, and also ending as the top wicket-taker in the series with 16 scalps.

In the T20I rankings, Amelia Kerr remained static in eighth place, but she achieved a career-best rating points of 694, after having slammed 78 runs from 44 balls in the first T20I against South Africa in Mount Maunganui. Among batters, New Zealand’s Georgia Plimmer climbed nine places from 50th to 41st in the aftermath of her knock of 63 in the game against South Africa.

India’s Deepti Sharma climbed a place to 35th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings for batters. Smriti Mandhana remained in second place, whereas Shafali Verma is still in sixth place. Jemimah Rodrigues (11th place), Harmanpreet Kaur (15th) and Richa Ghosh (21st) are also unmoved.

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The India women’s cricket team recently won the T20I series against Australia 2-1, before going down 3-0 in the ODI series. India also suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the one-off Test against Australia.

The Women in Blue will next be in action against South Africa in South Africa, wherein they will play five T20Is. The series is scheduled to start on 17 April, and it will act as an important buildup towards the Women’s T20 World Cup that will be held in England later this year.