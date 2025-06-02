ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: 4 venues in India, 1 in Sri Lanka; Final to be played in either Bengaluru or Colombo

The 13th edition of the Women's 50-over World Cup will run from September 30 to November 2, with five venues across India and Sri Lanka to be used for the eight-team tournament. Although the ICC is yet to reveal the full schedule, it's likely that the matches involving Pakistan will be played in Colombo.
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,
ACA Stadium, Guwahati
Holkar Stadium, Indore
ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Opening game: September 30, India vs Opponent to be confirmed
Semi-final 1: October 29, Guwahati or Colombo
Semi-final 2: October 30, Bengaluru
Final: November 2, Bengaluru or Colombo
The floating option for the 1st semi-final and final is similar to the model used by the ICC for the Men's Champions Trophy in March.
The hybrid model was accepted earlier this year, and according to the model, all ICC matches involving India and Pakistan in the 2024-2027 cycle will be played at a neutral venue. Following the agreement, the Indian men's team played their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai played host to India's three group matches, semi-final against Australia, and final against New Zealand. India won their 3rd Champions Trophy title on March 9.
Had India not qualified for the final, Lahore would have hosted the final.
Likewise, Guwahati will host the semi-final in the event of Pakistan failing to reach the final. The final will be played in Bengaluru if it doesn't involve Pakistan.
India (host nation)
Australia (defending champions)
England
South Africa
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh (Played the qualifiers)
Pakistan (Played the qualifiers)
ICC Chairman Jay Shah reiterated the governing body's commitment to the women's game.
“Fans have shown great support for the women’s game in recent years, and I am sure they will start planning for these showpiece events now that they have key dates and venues," he said.
“Women’s cricket stands at the forefront of our vision, and we are confident that these two upcoming tournaments will not only sustain the incredible momentum we've built in recent years but lift it to greater heights,” Shah added.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.