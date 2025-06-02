ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: 4 venues in India, 1 in Sri Lanka; Final to be played in either Bengaluru or Colombo

The 13th edition of the Women's 50-over World Cup will run from September 30 to November 2, with five venues across India and Sri Lanka to be used for the eight-team tournament. Although the ICC is yet to reveal the full schedule, it's likely that the matches involving Pakistan will be played in Colombo.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Venues M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,

ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Holkar Stadium, Indore

ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Key dates Opening game: September 30, India vs Opponent to be confirmed

Semi-final 1: October 29, Guwahati or Colombo

Semi-final 2: October 30, Bengaluru

Final: November 2, Bengaluru or Colombo

The floating option for the 1st semi-final and final is similar to the model used by the ICC for the Men's Champions Trophy in March.

Hybrid model The hybrid model was accepted earlier this year, and according to the model, all ICC matches involving India and Pakistan in the 2024-2027 cycle will be played at a neutral venue. Following the agreement, the Indian men's team played their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai played host to India's three group matches, semi-final against Australia, and final against New Zealand. India won their 3rd Champions Trophy title on March 9.

Had India not qualified for the final, Lahore would have hosted the final.

Likewise, Guwahati will host the semi-final in the event of Pakistan failing to reach the final. The final will be played in Bengaluru if it doesn't involve Pakistan.

Teams in action India (host nation)

Australia (defending champions)

England

South Africa

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh (Played the qualifiers)

Pakistan (Played the qualifiers)

Chairman's message ICC Chairman Jay Shah reiterated the governing body's commitment to the women's game.

“Fans have shown great support for the women’s game in recent years, and I am sure they will start planning for these showpiece events now that they have key dates and venues," he said.

“Women’s cricket stands at the forefront of our vision, and we are confident that these two upcoming tournaments will not only sustain the incredible momentum we've built in recent years but lift it to greater heights,” Shah added.