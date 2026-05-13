ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule: Where to watch live, match dates, venues, complete squads, price money

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see 12 teams participating for the first time-ever as the 10th edition of the tournament kicks-off on June 12 in the United Kingdom. Hosts England face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Edgbaston with the final scheduled for July 5 at the iconic Lord's.
Australia are the most successful side in the tournament with six titles in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023. England (2009), New Zealand (2024) and West Indies (2016) have won the trophy once each. South Africa failed to breach the final hurdle in 2023 and 2024.
India were one win short of title in Melbourne in 2020. Netherlands are making their ICC Women's T20 World Cup debut in 2026. England qualified automatically as hosts, along with five-highest finishers in the 2024 edition - New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, India and the West Indies.
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The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off on June 12 in the United Kingdom. The final is scheduled for July 5 at Lord's.
Twelve teams will participate in the 2026 tournament. These include England (hosts), New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, The Netherlands, and Scotland.
The total prize money pool has increased by 10% to US$8,764,615. The champions will receive US$2,340,000, the runners-up US$1,170,000, and losing semifinalists US$675,000 each. Teams also get US$31,154 for each group-stage win.
In India, JioStar will livestream the matches with television coverage on Star Sports channels. In Australia, Amazon Prime Video will offer free live streaming, and Sky Sports will cover the event in the United Kingdom.
The 12 teams are divided into two groups of six. Each team plays every other team in their group once. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan made the cut based on the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings while Bangladesh, Ireland, The Netherlands and Scotland prevailed during the Qualifiers that was played in Nepal earlier this year.
The 12 teams have been divided into two groups of six teams each. In the group-stage every team will play each other once with the two two teams advancing to the semifinals - June 30 and July 2. The winners in the semifinals will play in the summit clash.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|June 12
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|11:00 PM
|June 13
|Scotland vs Ireland
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|3:00 PM
|June 13
|Australia vs South Africa
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|7:00 PM
|June 13
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|11:00 PM
|June 14
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|3:00 PM
|June 14
|India vs Pakistan
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|7:00 PM
|June 16
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|7:00 PM
|June 16
|England vs Ireland
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|11:00 PM
|June 17
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Headingley, Leeds
|3:00 PM
|June 17
|India vs Netherlands
|Headingley, Leeds
|7:00 PM
|June 17
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|11:00 PM
|June 18
|West Indies vs Scotland
|Headingley, Leeds
|11:00 PM
|June 19
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|11:00 PM
|June 20
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|3:00 PM
|June 20
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|7:00 PM
|June 20
|England vs Scotland
|Headingley, Leeds
|11:00 PM
|June 21
|West Indies vs Sri Lanka
|County Ground, Bristol
|3:00 PM
|June 21
|South Africa vs India
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|7:00 PM
|June 23
|New Zealand vs Scotland
|County Ground, Bristol
|3:00 PM
|June 23
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|County Ground, Bristol
|7:00 PM
|June 23
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Headingley, Leeds
|11:00 PM
|June 24
|England vs West Indies
|Lord's, London
|11:00 PM
|June 25
|India vs Bangladesh
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|7:00 PM
|June 25
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|County Ground, Bristol
|11:00 PM
|June 26
|Sri Lanka vs Scotland
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|11:00 PM
|June 27
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|County Ground, Bristol
|3:00 PM
|June 27
|West Indies vs Ireland
|County Ground, Bristol
|7:00 PM
|June 27
|England vs New Zealand
|The Oval, London
|11:00 PM
|June 28
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Lord's, London
|3:00 PM
|June 28
|Australia vs India
|Lord's, London
|7:00 PM
|June 30
|Semifinal 1
|The Oval, London
|7:00 PM
|July 2
|Semifinal 2
|The Oval, London
|11:00 PM
|July 5
|Final
|Lord's, London
|7:00 PM
The ICC has increased the price money by 10% in the 2026 edition with the total pool of US$8,764,615 from what it was in the previous edition in 2024 (US$7,958,077).
The champions of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will pocket US$2,340,000, while the runners-up will take home US$1,170,000. US$675,000 will be awarded to both losing semifinalists. For every group-stage win, teams will be receiving US$31,154.
GROUP 1
AUSTRALIA: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
BANGLADESH: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar.
INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
NETHERLANDS: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis
PAKISTAN: TBA
SOUTH AFRICA: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Nierkerk.
GROUP 2
ENGLAND: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
IRELAND: TBA
NEW ZEALAND: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu
SCOTLAND: Kathryn Bryce (captain), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul.
SRI LANKA: TBA
WEST INDIES: TBA
In India, JioStar will livestream the ICC Women's T20 World cup 2026 with television coverage on Star Sports channels. In Australia, Amazon Prime Video will live stream all the matches for free while Sky Sports have been entrusted for coverage in United Kingdom.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
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