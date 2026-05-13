ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule: Where to watch live, match dates, venues, complete squads, price money

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see 12 teams participating for the first time-ever as the 10th edition of the tournament kicks-off on June 12 in the United Kingdom. Hosts England face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Edgbaston with the final scheduled for July 5 at the iconic Lord's.

Australia are the most successful side in the tournament with six titles in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023. England (2009), New Zealand (2024) and West Indies (2016) have won the trophy once each. South Africa failed to breach the final hurdle in 2023 and 2024.

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India were one win short of title in Melbourne in 2020. Netherlands are making their ICC Women's T20 World Cup debut in 2026. England qualified automatically as hosts, along with five-highest finishers in the 2024 edition - New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, India and the West Indies.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When and where will the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 take place? ⌵ The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off on June 12 in the United Kingdom. The final is scheduled for July 5 at Lord's. 2 Which teams are participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? ⌵ Twelve teams will participate in the 2026 tournament. These include England (hosts), New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, The Netherlands, and Scotland. 3 How is the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 prize money distributed? ⌵ The total prize money pool has increased by 10% to US$8,764,615. The champions will receive US$2,340,000, the runners-up US$1,170,000, and losing semifinalists US$675,000 each. Teams also get US$31,154 for each group-stage win. 4 How can I watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 matches live? ⌵ In India, JioStar will livestream the matches with television coverage on Star Sports channels. In Australia, Amazon Prime Video will offer free live streaming, and Sky Sports will cover the event in the United Kingdom. 5 What is the format for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage? ⌵ The 12 teams are divided into two groups of six. Each team plays every other team in their group once. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan made the cut based on the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings while Bangladesh, Ireland, The Netherlands and Scotland prevailed during the Qualifiers that was played in Nepal earlier this year.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 format The 12 teams have been divided into two groups of six teams each. In the group-stage every team will play each other once with the two two teams advancing to the semifinals - June 30 and July 2. The winners in the semifinals will play in the summit clash.

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ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) June 12 England vs Sri Lanka Edgbaston, Birmingham 11:00 PM June 13 Scotland vs Ireland Old Trafford, Manchester 3:00 PM June 13 Australia vs South Africa Old Trafford, Manchester 7:00 PM June 13 West Indies vs New Zealand Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 11:00 PM June 14 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM June 14 India vs Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham 7:00 PM June 16 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 7:00 PM June 16 England vs Ireland Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 11:00 PM June 17 Australia vs Bangladesh Headingley, Leeds 3:00 PM June 17 India vs Netherlands Headingley, Leeds 7:00 PM June 17 South Africa vs Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham 11:00 PM June 18 West Indies vs Scotland Headingley, Leeds 11:00 PM June 19 New Zealand vs Ireland Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 11:00 PM June 20 Australia vs Netherlands Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 3:00 PM June 20 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 7:00 PM June 20 England vs Scotland Headingley, Leeds 11:00 PM June 21 West Indies vs Sri Lanka County Ground, Bristol 3:00 PM June 21 South Africa vs India Old Trafford, Manchester 7:00 PM June 23 New Zealand vs Scotland County Ground, Bristol 3:00 PM June 23 Sri Lanka vs Ireland County Ground, Bristol 7:00 PM June 23 Australia vs Pakistan Headingley, Leeds 11:00 PM June 24 England vs West Indies Lord's, London 11:00 PM June 25 India vs Bangladesh Old Trafford, Manchester 7:00 PM June 25 South Africa vs Netherlands County Ground, Bristol 11:00 PM June 26 Sri Lanka vs Scotland Old Trafford, Manchester 11:00 PM June 27 Pakistan vs Netherlands County Ground, Bristol 3:00 PM June 27 West Indies vs Ireland County Ground, Bristol 7:00 PM June 27 England vs New Zealand The Oval, London 11:00 PM June 28 South Africa vs Bangladesh Lord's, London 3:00 PM June 28 Australia vs India Lord's, London 7:00 PM June 30 Semifinal 1 The Oval, London 7:00 PM July 2 Semifinal 2 The Oval, London 11:00 PM July 5 Final Lord's, London 7:00 PM

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 price money The ICC has increased the price money by 10% in the 2026 edition with the total pool of US$8,764,615 from what it was in the previous edition in 2024 (US$7,958,077).

The champions of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will pocket US$2,340,000, while the runners-up will take home US$1,170,000. US$675,000 will be awarded to both losing semifinalists. For every group-stage win, teams will be receiving US$31,154.

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ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Squads GROUP 1

AUSTRALIA: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

BANGLADESH: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar.

INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

NETHERLANDS: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

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PAKISTAN: TBA

SOUTH AFRICA: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Nierkerk.

GROUP 2

ENGLAND: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

IRELAND: TBA

NEW ZEALAND: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu

SCOTLAND: Kathryn Bryce (captain), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul.

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SRI LANKA: TBA

WEST INDIES: TBA

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India, JioStar will livestream the ICC Women's T20 World cup 2026 with television coverage on Star Sports channels. In Australia, Amazon Prime Video will live stream all the matches for free while Sky Sports have been entrusted for coverage in United Kingdom.