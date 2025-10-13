ICC Women's World Cup 2025 updated points table after IND-W vs AUS-W; where do India stand after loss to Australia?

Despite their loss against Australia on Sunday Visakhapatnam, the Indian women's cricket team held their third spot in the updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table. Coming into the game at no.3, India rode on half-centuries from openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, to post 330 all out in 48.5 overs.

The Indians were themselves to blame. After finding themselves at 294/4 in 42.5 overs, the Indians lost their last six wickets for 36 runs, which cost them dearly. In reply, captain Alyssa Healy's 142 took the game away from Indians as Australia romped home with one over to spare.

After this loss, India have four points from four games with two wins and two losses. Ahead of India are table-toppers Australia (7 points from 4 games) and England, who have six points from three games. It must be noted that Australia had one game washed out against Sri Lanka.

All the eight teams in the competition will play seven matches each with the top four after the league stage qualifying for the semifinals. The final will most probably be held in Navi Mumbai on November 2. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the summit clash, provided Pakistan qualify for the final, which is very unlikely.

Women's World Cup 2025 updated points table

Team Matches Won Lost No Result NRR Points Australia 4 3 0 1 1.353 7 England 3 3 0 0 1.864 6 India 4 2 2 0 0.682 4 South Africa 3 2 1 0 -0.888 4 New Zealand 3 1 2 0 -0.245 2 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 -0.357 2 Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 -1.526 1 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 -1.887 0



What's next for India women & Australia women? Up next, India women will face England on October 19, followed by games against New Zealand (October 23) and Bangladesh (October 26). On the other hand, Australia have games against Bangladesh (October 16), England (October 22) and South Africa (October 25).

Defending champions Australia are the most successful side in the ICC Women's World Cup having won the title in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013 and 2022. England (four) and New Zealand (one) follow next. India's best results in the ICC Women's World Cup came in 2005 and 2017, when they finished second on both occasions.