ICC Women’s World Cup India schedule: Squads, matches, when and where to watch live and more

The Women's T20 World Cup starts today, featuring Bangladesh vs. Scotland. India aims for their first title, beginning with New Zealand on October 6. Matches will be live on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar, showcasing competitive teams like Australia and West Indies.

Published3 Oct 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Mumbai: India Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur interacts with the media during the pre-departure press conference ahead of the ICC Women�s T20 World Cup 2024, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI09_24_2024_000196A)
Mumbai: India Women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur interacts with the media during the pre-departure press conference ahead of the ICC Women�s T20 World Cup 2024, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI09_24_2024_000196A)(PTI)

The 9th iteration of ICC's Women's T20 World Cup is set to kick off from today with a clash between Bangladesh and Scotland in Sharjah. Meanwhile, the Women in Blue will commence their campaign on Friday, October when they face off against New Zealand during Group A clash.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side would be looking to replicate the feat achieved by the Men's team earlier this year as they seek to win their first ever T20 World Cup trophy. In the 8 iterations of the tournament so far, Australia have had the most success winning 6 trophies, followed by West Indies and England with one title respectively.

Meanwhile, Indian women will buoyed with confidence when they play their first group stage match after defeating West Indies and last time's runner ups South Africa in successive matches.

 

India schedule Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

Indian women are placed in a highly competitive Group A along with New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia. After facing off against New Zeland, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai, Harmanpreet's women will tackle the Aussie challenge in Sharjah on October 13. Apart from the clash against Pakistan (which starts at 3:30pm), all their matches will be begin from 7:30pm.

India vs New Zealand, Dubai (October 4)

India vs Pakistan, Dubai (October 6)

India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai (October 9)

India vs Australia, Sharjah (October 13)

If qualified, Semi-Final 1 Dubai (October 17)

If qualified, Semi-final 2 Sharjah (October 18)

If qualified, Final Dubai (October 20)

India squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

When and where to watch live-stream:

The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network while the live-stream of the tournament can be watched via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

 

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 07:31 AM IST
