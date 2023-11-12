In the final league-stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on November 12, the Indian batters demolished the Dutch bowling attack, as they ended up posting a mammoth total of 410/4 in 50 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the second time in the history of World Cups when India has registered a 400-plus score. The previous instance dates back to the 2007 edition of the marquee tournament, when the team had scored 413/5 (50 overs) against Bermuda in the match played in Port of Spain.

Overall, there have been seven instances when a team has scored more than 400 runs in the history of World Cups.

The only team with more 400-plus scores than India in World Cups is South Africa, which has crossed the landmark three times. This includes the highest-ever WC score of 428/5, which they registered against Sri Lanka in the match played in New Delhi on October 7.

The other two gigantic scores from South Africa came in the 2015 World Cup – as they had posted 411/4 against Ireland in Canberra and 408/5 versus West Indies in Sydney.

Out of the remaining two 400-plus scores in World Cups, one each has been registered by Australia and New Zealand. The Kangaroos logged the score against Afghanistan during the 2015 edition of the tournament, in the match played in Perth.

The Kiwis recently posted 401/6 on the board in the match played against Pakistan on on November 4.

Barring New Zealand, all teams which set 400-plus runs target in the history of World Cup have successfully defended it. The Black Caps lost by 21 runs (DLS method) against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India's inning of 410/4 against the Netherlands was powered by the knocks of Shreyas Iyer (128) and KL Rahul (102). Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill also scored half centuries.

