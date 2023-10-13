Beyond Runs and Wickets: The Epic Saga of India vs. Pakistan in World Cups So Far
On Saturday 14 October, Indian Men's Cricket team and Pakistan Men's cricket team will face off as part of the ongoing ICC world Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The India versus Pakistan match is often considered one of the most anticipated match in all of sporting history.