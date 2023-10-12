ICC World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh to perform at India-Pakistan match

Cricket fans awaiting the much anticipated India- Pakistan cricket match will be greeted by a special performance by the playback singer Arijit Singh before the match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday said that the playback singer Arijit Singh will perform before the high-profile World Cup clash between the two neighbours. Arijit Singh’s performance will start at 12:30 PM on Saturday, said the BCCI. The India-Pakistan match, the 12th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, is scheduled to be held on October 14 (on Saturday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, in Ahmedabad. In a post on social media platform X on Thursday, the BCCI said: “Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium! Join the pre-match show on 14th October starting at 12:30 PM."

As the cricket fever is growing for the much-awaited marquee game between the two neighbours, hospitals near the venue of the match in Ahmedabad have seen a sudden influx of patients booked in for check-ups involving a night’s stay to coincide with the most anticipated match of the World Cup.

Several doctors have told the local media that the rush for check-up ‘packages’ was an ingenious way to find affordable accommodation as hotel costs have soared up to 20 fold ahead of the match.

The Western Railway had announced that it would run one more pair of superfast special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to ease the extra rush of cricket fans heading for the India-Pakistan World Cup match on October 14.

The bookings for the special trains, each with more than 1,500 seats, will open on October 13, 2023, at all reservation counters and on the IRCTC website.

