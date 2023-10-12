ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs SA prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Australia and South Africa will play their second match in the ICC World Cup 2023. Let's check out the win probability.
For the first time since 1996, five-time world champions Australia started their World Cup campaign with a loss. They were outdone by India in all departments on October 8. South Africa, on the contrary, secured a massive win against Sri Lanka in their first match in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Proteas broke the record of the most number of centuries (3) in a single ODI match, with Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen hitting individual tons.