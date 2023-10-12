For the first time since 1996, five-time world champions Australia started their World Cup campaign with a loss. They were outdone by India in all departments on October 8. South Africa, on the contrary, secured a massive win against Sri Lanka in their first match in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Proteas broke the record of the most number of centuries (3) in a single ODI match, with Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen hitting individual tons.

AUS vs SA head-to-head records

These two archrivals have played 108 ODIs against each other. South Africa have won it 54 times and Australia 50 while 3 matches ended in a tie. There was no result in one match. The last match between these two took place on September 17 at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa won by 122 runs while Marco Jansen was the Player Of The Match.

In World Cups, these two have played 6 times against each other with the Aussies winning thrice. In the ICC World Cup 1999, these two were a part of a historic semi-final match that ended in a tie. Cricket fans remember Allan Donald getting run out with one run remaining for the Proteas to win. Lance Klusene, a force to reckon with in that tournament, watched helplessly.

AUS vs SA fantasy team

Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, GJ Maxwell, HE van der Dussen, T Bavuma, Q de Kock (WK), L Ngidi (VC), K Rabada and KA Maharaj.

AUS vs SA pitch report

The Australia vs South Africa match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, often called as Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. Despite the tiny sample size (only 3 ODIs so far), the pitch appears to marginally favour teams batting second. Although the pitch is well-balanced, teams should aim for a first-innings score far higher than the 230 average in order to feel comfortable.

AUS vs SA weather

With little chance of rain, the weather conditions in Lucknow are set to be hot and humid. According to Weather.com, there is a 2% probability of rain while the temperature is likely to soar as high as 35 degrees.

AUS vs SA: Prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 58% chance that Australia will be victorious in this match.

View Full Image Australia vs South Africa win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, the team batting second will win the match. Khel Now favours the Proteas to secure their second win. We believe Australia will be hungry for a win after the loss against India. That will make them dangerous on the field, and they will win it against their arch-rivals.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!