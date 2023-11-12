ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam praises Indian hospitality, says ‘got lots of love, support’
Pakistan captain Babar Azam received love and support in India despite the team's poor performance. He emphasized on playing for the team's win rather than individual performance.
Pakistan's World Cup campaign ended with a 93-run defeat at the hands of reigning champions England on Saturday. The Babar Azam-led side hadn't been at their best this World Cup, losing to much lower-ranked sides in the ICC ODI rankings, such as Afghanistan, in the league stages.