ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam says ‘We can do this if Fakhar Zaman…’

 Livemint

Babar Azam emphasizes the importance of proper planning for Pakistan's game against England. He believes that if Fakhar Zaman stays in the match for 20 or 30 overs, they can achieve their target.

Kolkata, Nov 10 (ANI): Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Sudipta Banerjee)Premium
Kolkata, Nov 10 (ANI): Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Sudipta Banerjee)

Pakistan have had a poor run at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, with the Men in Green often struggling to find form at this year's marquee event. The Babar Azam-led side currently have a slim chance of making it to the semi-finals of the tournament, but given the uphill battle Pakistan are likely to face, many have already written them off.

As per the number game, Pakistan needs to secure a one-sided victory against England which can be either 287 runs while batting first or 284 balls to spare while chasing.

Speaking about Pakistan's strategy for the all-important game against defending champions England on Saturday, Babar said, "We can't just go in and start firing blindly – we want that but with proper planning, how we want to play the first 10 overs, then the next 20 – how we have to achieve that target.

However, Babar has put a lot of emphasis on the batting of Fakhar Zaman to ensure Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals. Fakhar had earlier played a crucial knock in Pakistan's victory over New Zealand in their last match.

Babar said, "There are a lot of things in this, like partnership, which player will stay in the pitch for how long. If you ask me, I would say if Fakhar is in the match for 20 or 30 overs, we can achieve that. Then follow up with Rizwan, Iftikhar. We can do this and we have planned for this," 

Wasim Akram's strategy for making it to semi-finals: 

While it is still "mathematically" possible for Pakistan to make it to the semi-finals, the possibility is looking increasingly grim. Recognising the situation, former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram had a hilarious take on the situation while speaking on the cricket show - The Pavilion - on A Sports.

Akram said, “Make whatever score that is possible and then go and lock the dressing room of the England team for 20 minutes so that all their batters get timed out,"

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 08:55 AM IST
