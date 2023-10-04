In a twist that might just set the tone for the forthcoming matches for Pakistan, the team's morale saw an infectious uplift during a warm-up match against the mighty Australians. Shadab Khan was asked to step in as the Pakistan skipper since Azam decided not to field.

Khan, in a playful banter, took a cheeky jab at Babar. On inquiring about Azam's absence from the initial game, Shadab quipped, "He is okay, but Babar wanted a rest." He jestingly added, hinting at a reversal of roles, "I am that type of captain that he (Babar) will come field as well and carry drinks as well."

Khan, not missing a beat, continued with the now-familiar rallying cry: "We are like a family. We are best friends. That's the beauty of our team. We will win or lose as a team," He emphasised on the significance of fostering a winning habit, urging the squad to gain momentum from this phase.

Babar, not one to stay out of the action, displayed his mettle by scoring a swift 90 runs off 59 balls, despite Pakistan's chase falling just shy by 15 runs against Australia's 352. Babar's prowess, coupled with noteworthy performances by Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz, paints a promising canvas for Pakistan's batting depth in the imminent World Cup.

Turbulence stirred the Pakistan cricket team after a disappointing Asia Cup 2023 performance. Despite holding the coveted top rank, heart-wrenching losses to arch-rivals India and the fiery Sri Lankan team led to murmurs of discord in the squad. The gossip mills worked overtime, highlighting alleged divides in the team's locker room.

However, Pakistan's cricketing stalwarts— Shaheen Shah Afridi and Captain Babar Azam— were quick to quash these swirling whispers. Afridi took to social media, posting a candid shot alongside Babar, captioning it simply: "family".