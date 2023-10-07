ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face each other at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala today.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to square off on October 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, marking the start of their individual campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The match starts at 10:30 AM.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head records There have been 15 ODIs between Bangladesh and Afghanistan so far. Bangladesh have won nine times so far while Afghanistan have pulled off six of those. In their last encounter in September 2023, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a century each to take Bangladesh to 334-5 in 50 overs.

Despite Ibrahim Zadran's 75 off 74 balls and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi's fifty in the match held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Afghanistan's innings ended for 245 in 44.3 overs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan fantasy team Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mohammad Nabi (Vice-Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan pitch report The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala has traditionally favoured fast bowlers. However, it could become a batter’s paradise later on. The average first-inning score in this stadium is 214. Out of four ODIs played over here, the team batting second won thrice. The highest score in this venue was scored by India: 330 against the West Indies in 2014.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan weather Dharamsala's weather seems favourable for an uninterrupted match, with only a 10% chance of rain. It will be 55% humid, making for comfortable playing conditions.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there are 56% chance that Bangladesh will be victorious in this match. It promises to be a tightly-fought game for sure.

As per CricTracker, whoever bowls first will win while SportsCafe favours Bangladesh to win it. We believe Shakib's boys will clinch their first win even though Afghanistan will make it really difficult for them.

