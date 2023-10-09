The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing criticism over low attendance for the first few matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 and ticket sales mismanagement.

"I have seen World Cup matches across the world. You have ballots and once you choose matches you can get tickets to one or more matches. Even in Wimbledon, the ballot is open for a few days and then a draw of lots is done," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

He further alleged that World Cup cricket seats were being “randomly opened as if cricket lovers should remain logged in 24x7".