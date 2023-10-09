ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI under fire over low attendance, ticket mismanagement
The BCCI is being criticised for low attendance and ticket sales mismanagement.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing criticism over low attendance for the first few matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 and ticket sales mismanagement.
The poor turnout during India's opening game surprised cricket enthusiasts globally. India is the host of the cricket event after 10 years. Images of empty seats during the India vs Australia game at Chepauk Stadium and England vs New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium surfaced on social media.
Several users took to social media platform X to express agony and frustration over repeated failed attempts to book tickets and claimed that there was some internal problem with the site or the tickets were biiked by corporate.
A user accused greed as the reason for unavailability of tickets rather than poor handling by BCCI, and held BCCI and JayShah responsible with elevated prices of match tickets even of stand tickets.
A user expressed agony over unavailability of match tickets online and stated, “Yo man the stadium is only 50% filled why are u showing tickets are sold out."