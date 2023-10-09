The BCCI is being criticised for low attendance and ticket sales mismanagement.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing criticism over low attendance for the first few matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 and ticket sales mismanagement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I have seen World Cup matches across the world. You have ballots and once you choose matches you can get tickets to one or more matches. Even in Wimbledon, the ballot is open for a few days and then a draw of lots is done," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

He further alleged that World Cup cricket seats were being “randomly opened as if cricket lovers should remain logged in 24x7".

The poor turnout during India's opening game surprised cricket enthusiasts globally. India is the host of the cricket event after 10 years. Images of empty seats during the India vs Australia game at Chepauk Stadium and England vs New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium surfaced on social media.

Several users took to social media platform X to express agony and frustration over repeated failed attempts to book tickets and claimed that there was some internal problem with the site or the tickets were biiked by corporate.

A user accused greed as the reason for unavailability of tickets rather than poor handling by BCCI, and held BCCI and JayShah responsible with elevated prices of match tickets even of stand tickets.

A user expressed agony over unavailability of match tickets online and stated, “Yo man the stadium is only 50% filled why are u showing tickets are sold out." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the user tweeted, “It is more difficult to get a ticket of Indian match than getting World Cup."

Last week, the BCCI decided to release 14,000 tickets for the India vs Pakistan match.

How to buy tickets for ICC World Cup 2023? The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

A window will open to find matches with various teams

Select India

Select the city/location of the match i.e. Hyderabad

Make the payment and book the ticket Fans may also visit BookMyShow for the general sale of official tickets for the ICC World Cup 2023.

