Australia vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today: Australia and Pakistan will play their fourth match in the ICC World Cup 2023 today i.e. on 20 October in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium at 2 pm. Amid this, Bengaluru Traffic has made special traffic arrangements for commuters to ensure smooth traffic movements.

Notably, this AUS vs PAK is the first World Cup 2023 match to be held in Bengaluru. As per the Bengaluru police, the traffic advisory will be effective from 7 am -11 pm on 20 October, 26 October, 4 November, 9 November and 12 November. Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Areas under No Parking Zone: 1. Queens Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road 2. Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road. 3. Kasturba Road, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road. 4. VittalMalya Road &Nrupathunga Road.

The Bengaluru Traffic police has also given list of parking places which will be available for Pay and Park for the World Cup 2023 matches.

1. Kings Road

2. UB City Lot

3. BMTC Shivajinagar 1st Floor

Where to watch AUS vs PAK today?

The Australia vs Pakistan match will begin at 2 pm and fans can stream the match LIVE Star Sports channels while on Disney+Hotstar app and website. Moreover, Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.

Speaking of today's match prediction, As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62 percent chance that Australia will be victorious in this match against Pakistan. As per the Standing table, Pakistan is at number 4 while Australia is at number 6. Pakistan has won two matches and lost one while Australia has won one match and lost 2.

