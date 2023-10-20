ICC World Cup 2023: Bengaluru Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of AUS vs PAK match. Details here
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today with special traffic arrangements in Bengaluru. As per Google prediction, Australia has 62 percent chance of winning.
Australia vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today: Australia and Pakistan will play their fourth match in the ICC World Cup 2023 today i.e. on 20 October in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium at 2 pm. Amid this, Bengaluru Traffic has made special traffic arrangements for commuters to ensure smooth traffic movements.
The Bengaluru Traffic police has also given list of parking places which will be available for Pay and Park for the World Cup 2023 matches.
1. Kings Road
2. UB City Lot
3. BMTC Shivajinagar 1st Floor
Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Australia vs Pakistan match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Where to watch AUS vs PAK today?
The Australia vs Pakistan match will begin at 2 pm and fans can stream the match LIVE Star Sports channels while on Disney+Hotstar app and website. Moreover, Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.
Also Read: Australia vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
Speaking of today's match prediction, As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62 percent chance that Australia will be victorious in this match against Pakistan. As per the Standing table, Pakistan is at number 4 while Australia is at number 6. Pakistan has won two matches and lost one while Australia has won one match and lost 2.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!