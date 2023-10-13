‘Boycott Ind-Pak match’ trends on social media: Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, BCCI, Jay Shah get slammed - here’s why
ICC World Cup 2023: A social media storm calls for boycott of India-Pakistan match.
Excitement and rage are mixed together as cricket fans in India prepare for a thrilling match against long-standing rivals Pakistan on October 14. There is a renewed social media movement (#BoycottIndoPakMatch) calling for a boycott of the game against the backdrop of recent terrorist attacks in India that are allegedly connected to Pakistan.
"Cricket match is nothing infront of our Soldiers. Enemies are always enemy. Pakistani doesn't deserve this type of welcome," said another user.
“Can politics and sports really be separated?" is one of the important concerns raised by the social media storm and its calls for boycotts. How can India balance its passion for cricket with the open wounds caused by persistent aggression? The answers are difficult, but one thing is certain: the stakes for the India-Pakistan match are higher than ever and it's about much more than simply cricket.
(With ANI inputs)
