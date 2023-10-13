Excitement and rage are mixed together as cricket fans in India prepare for a thrilling match against long-standing rivals Pakistan on October 14. There is a renewed social media movement (#BoycottIndoPakMatch) calling for a boycott of the game against the backdrop of recent terrorist attacks in India that are allegedly connected to Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Will rain wash out IND vs PAK World Cup match? When pictures and videos of the Indian crowd extending a warm welcome to the Pakistani cricket team went viral, the unrest broke out. Many questioned why players from across the border were being treated with such warmth and courtesy since hostilities are still ongoing and frequently result in the deaths of Indian security officers.

A confrontation with terrorists in the Anantnag district on September 13 resulted in the deaths of an Indian Army Colonel, a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police. This further inflamed public sentiment, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a star-studded pre-match performance at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Bollywood stars such as Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Arijit Singh are expected to perform. Many fans were outraged by this revelation, especially because there was no opening ceremony for the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup.

Also Read: Can Pakistan ever beat India in ODI World Cups? The controversial announcements have made an already-complicated situation worse. Since 2013, India and Pakistan's bilateral cricket relations have been on hold, with matches limited to ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) competitions. India's last tour of Pakistan was for the Asia Cup in 2008.

"What BCCI and Jay Shah have done in the honor of Pakistan team will not be tolerated at all. Our soldiers are fighting bravely against Pakistan supported terrorists on the border," said one user on X (formerly Twitter)

"Cricket match is nothing infront of our Soldiers. Enemies are always enemy. Pakistani doesn't deserve this type of welcome," said another user.

“Can politics and sports really be separated?" is one of the important concerns raised by the social media storm and its calls for boycotts. How can India balance its passion for cricket with the open wounds caused by persistent aggression? The answers are difficult, but one thing is certain: the stakes for the India-Pakistan match are higher than ever and it's about much more than simply cricket.

(With ANI inputs)

