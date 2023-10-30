ICC World Cup 2023: Can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals? Explained
Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals in the ICC World Cup 2023 are uncertain after losing 4 out of their last 5 matches.
Things are not looking good for Pakistan after they lost 4 out of their last 5 matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. To their fans’ delight, they managed to put up a great fight against the mighty South Africans in their last match even though they lost the match by 1 wicket. Can they still make it to the semi-finals? Let’s have a look.