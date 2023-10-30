Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals in the ICC World Cup 2023 are uncertain after losing 4 out of their last 5 matches.

Things are not looking good for Pakistan after they lost 4 out of their last 5 matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. To their fans' delight, they managed to put up a great fight against the mighty South Africans in their last match even though they lost the match by 1 wicket. Can they still make it to the semi-finals? Let's have a look.

Pakistan’s upcoming matches Pakistan must win all the remaining matches and maintain a high net run rate (NRR), which is going to play a massive role in their chances of qualification.

After a nail-biting game on October 27, where Pakistan narrowly lost to South Africa by just one wicket, the team will meet Bangladesh on October 31. This will be Pakistan's chance to not only win a match but also improve their NRR.

But, the action doesn't stop there. On November 4, they will be squaring off against New Zealand. The Kiwis, one of the best teams in this tournament, are expected to to make things difficult for Babar Azam’s boys.

Pakistan's last match will be on November 11, when they take on England. The Men in Green must fight hard to secure an emphatic win against England that have lost 5 out of the 6 matches so far.

Other important matches for Pakistan Pakistan's entry into the semi-finals won't just depend on them winning their their next 3 matches. It will also depend on how other teams perform in important matches.

Bangladesh will face off against Sri Lanka on Novemebr 6. Since Pakistan would like to have less competition with Sri Lanka, they would want Shakib Al Hasan’s boys to win this. The next day, Afghanistan will take on Australia. Here again, Pakistan want an upset as a win for the Afghans will restrict the Aussies.

Afghanistan should also beat South Africa for Pakistan's benefit, however that also means Pakistan have to fight against Afghanistan to get ahead. On November 11, Bangladesh will face Australia, which should also go in Bangladesh's way to make way for the Men in Green.

