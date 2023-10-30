Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC World Cup 2023: Can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals? Explained

ICC World Cup 2023: Can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals? Explained

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals in the ICC World Cup 2023 are uncertain after losing 4 out of their last 5 matches.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam reacts after his team's loss against South Africa during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Chennai, India, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Things are not looking good for Pakistan after they lost 4 out of their last 5 matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. To their fans’ delight, they managed to put up a great fight against the mighty South Africans in their last match even though they lost the match by 1 wicket. Can they still make it to the semi-finals? Let’s have a look.

Pakistan’s upcoming matches

Pakistan must win all the remaining matches and maintain a high net run rate (NRR), which is going to play a massive role in their chances of qualification.

Also Read: 'But it was Babar Azam…’: Wasim Akram on Pakistan skipper's ‘massive error’ vs SA

After a nail-biting game on October 27, where Pakistan narrowly lost to South Africa by just one wicket, the team will meet Bangladesh on October 31. This will be Pakistan’s chance to not only win a match but also improve their NRR.

But, the action doesn't stop there. On November 4, they will be squaring off against New Zealand. The Kiwis, one of the best teams in this tournament, are expected to to make things difficult for Babar Azam’s boys.

Also Read: Pakistan players not paid in 5 months, claims former team captain amid dismal World Cup performance

Pakistan’s last match will be on November 11, when they take on England. The Men in Green must fight hard to secure an emphatic win against England that have lost 5 out of the 6 matches so far.

Other important matches for Pakistan

Pakistan’s entry into the semi-finals won’t just depend on them winning their their next 3 matches. It will also depend on how other teams perform in important matches.

Bangladesh will face off against Sri Lanka on Novemebr 6. Since Pakistan would like to have less competition with Sri Lanka, they would want Shakib Al Hasan’s boys to win this. The next day, Afghanistan will take on Australia. Here again, Pakistan want an upset as a win for the Afghans will restrict the Aussies.

Also Read: World Cup 2023: Pakistan fined 20% of match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa

Afghanistan should also beat South Africa for Pakistan’s benefit, however that also means Pakistan have to fight against Afghanistan to get ahead. On November 11, Bangladesh will face Australia, which should also go in Bangladesh’s way to make way for the Men in Green.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 02:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.