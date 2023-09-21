The ICC World Cup 2023 is just weeks away and most of the teams are either planning to reach India or some even already reached to get used to the Indian conditions.

Like many cricket fans, a Swiggy food delivery executive in Chennai got an opportunity to fulfill his dreams, when he found himself a part of the Netherlands support staff as a net bowler, reported Times of India. Lokesh Kumar, the 29-year-old who has been working in the food delivery industry since 2018, was handpicked by the Dutch team as one of the four net bowlers. As per the report, Lokesh was selected after the Netherlands management assessed about 10,000 bowlers from India. Taking to X, Cricket Netherlands wrote, “Thank you for the overwhelming response to our net bowlers hunt, India. Here are the 4 names who will be part of the team's #CWC23 preparations. 🙌 @ludimos"

Speaking on the selection, Lokesh said, as TOI quoted, "This is one of the most precious moments of my career. I am yet to even play in the TNCA third-division league. I played in the fifth division for four years and I have registered for fourth-division outfit Indian Oil (RO) S&RC for the ongoing season. After being picked by the Netherlands as a net bowler, I feel that my talent has finally been recognized."

"The Netherlands team members welcomed me with open arms; there was an induction ceremony for the net bowlers before the beginning of the season. The players told us: 'feel free, this is your dream'. I already feel that I am part of the Dutch family," he added.

He even said that he was confident that he would make the cut for the camp.

Speaking on his struggle and work timings, he said, "After my college days, my entire focus was on cricket. I spent four years on cricket. In 2018, I decided to take up a job. I have been with Swiggy for the last four years. I earn money only by delivering food; I do not have any other source of income. The work timings are flexible and I can take leave whenever I want to. We usually have TNCA league matches only on the weekends, so O worl during the weekdays."