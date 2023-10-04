ICC World Cup 2023: Complete schedule of match fixtures, livestreaming details and more
ICC World Cup 2023 is going to one of the most exciting sporting events in years as the world's top 10 teams will clash with each other to lift the trophy and rule the world of cricket
ICC World Cup 2023: The biggest tournament of cricket is set to kickstart in less than 24 hours now as the defending champions England is ready to re-create the last edition's finals as they play the runners-up New Zealand on 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. The ICC World Cup 2023 is going to be one of the most exciting sporting events in years as the world's top 10 teams will clash with each other to lift the trophy and rule the world of cricket.