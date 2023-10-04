ICC World Cup 2023: The biggest tournament of cricket is set to kickstart in less than 24 hours now as the defending champions England is ready to re-create the last edition's finals as they play the runners-up New Zealand on 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. The ICC World Cup 2023 is going to be one of the most exciting sporting events in years as the world's top 10 teams will clash with each other to lift the trophy and rule the world of cricket.

Ahead of the inaugural match of the ICC World Cup 2023, we thought why not share with you a detailed story about the complete schedule, timings, and livestreaming details of the tournament. So, let's start with the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule first:

ICC World Cup 2023 complete schedule

Sr No Match Date Time Venue 1 England vs New Zealand 5 October 2:00 PM Ahmedabad 2 Pakistan vs Netherlands 6 October 2:00 PM Hyderabad 3 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 7 October 10:30 AM Dharamshala 4 South Africa vs Sri Lanka 7 October 2:00 PM Delhi 5 India vs Australia 8 October 2:00 PM Chennai 6 New Zealand vs Netherlands 9 October 2:00 PM Hyderabad 7 England vs Bangladesh 10 October 10:30 AM Dharamshala 8 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 10 October 2:00 PM Hyderabad 9 India vs Afghanistan 11 October 2:00 PM Delhi 10 Australia vs South Africa 12 October 2:00 PM Lucknow 11 New Zealand vs Bangladesh 13 October 2:00 PM Chennai 12 India vs Pakistan 14 October 2:00 PM Ahmedabad 13 England vs Afghanistan 15 October 2:00 PM Delhi 14 Australia vs Sri Lanka 16 October 2:00 PM Lucknow 15 South Africa vs Netherlands 17 October 2:00 PM Dharamshala 16 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 18 October 2:00 PM Chennai 17 India vs Bangladesh 19 October 2:00 PM Pune 18 Australia vs Pakistan 20 October 2:00 PM Bengaluru 19 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 21 October 10:30 AM Lucknow 20 England vs South Africa 21 October 2:00 PM Mumbai 21 India vs New Zealand 22 October 2:00 PM Dharamshala 22 Pakistan vs Afghanistan 23 October 2:00 PM Chennai 23 South Africa vs Bangladesh 24 October 2:00 PM Mumbai 24 Australia vs Netherlands 25 October 2:00 PM Delhi 25 England vs Sri Lanka 26 October 2:00 PM Bengaluru 26 Pakistan vs South Africa 27 October 2:00 PM Chennai 27 Australia vs New Zealand 28 October 10:30 AM Dharamshala 28 Netherlands vs Bangladesh 28 October 2:00 PM Kolkata 29 India vs England 29 October 2:00 PM Lucknow 30 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 30 October 2:00 PM Pune 31 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 31 October 2:00 PM Kolkata 32 New Zealand vs South Africa 1 November 2:00 PM Pune 33 India vs Sri Lanka 2 November 2:00 PM Mumbai 34 Netherlands vs Afghanistan 3 November 2:00 PM Lucknow 35 New Zealand vs Pakistan 4 November 10:30 AM Bengaluru 36 England vs Australia 4 November 2:00 PM Ahmedabad 37 India vs South Africa 5 November 2:00 PM Kolkata 38 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 6 November 2:00 PM Delhi 39 Australia vs Afghanistan 7 November 2:00 PM Mumbai 40 England vs Netherlands 8 November 2:00 PM Pune 41 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 9 November 2:00 PM Bengaluru 42 South Africa vs Afghanistan 10 November 2:00 PM Ahmedabad 43 Australia vs Bangladesh 11 November 10:30 AM Pune 44 England vs Pakistan 11 November 2:00 PM Kolkata 45 India vs Netherlands 12 November 2:00 PM Bengaluru 46 TBC vs TBC 15 November 2:00 PM Mumbai 47 TBC vs TBC 16 November 2:00 PM Kolkata 48 TBC vs TBC 19 November 2:00 PM Ahmedabad

ICC World Cup 2023: Where to watch?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of all matches of ICC World Cup 2023 on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The streaming will be free for the mobile users of Disney+ Hotstar. For television users, ICC World Cup 2023 will be telecasted LIVE on Star Sports network.

We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute details of every match of ICC World Cup 2023.

