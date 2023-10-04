comScore
ICC World Cup 2023: Complete schedule of match fixtures, livestreaming details and more

 Devesh Kumar

ICC World Cup 2023 is going to one of the most exciting sporting events in years as the world's top 10 teams will clash with each other to lift the trophy and rule the world of cricket

ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, South Africa's Tembba Bavuma, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, India's Rohit Sharma, Pakistan's Babar Azam, England's Jos Buttler, Australia's Pat Cummins, Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Netherlands' Scott Edwards pose for photos with World Cup trophy (PTI)

ICC World Cup 2023: The biggest tournament of cricket is set to kickstart in less than 24 hours now as the defending champions England is ready to re-create the last edition's finals as they play the runners-up New Zealand on 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. The ICC World Cup 2023 is going to be one of the most exciting sporting events in years as the world's top 10 teams will clash with each other to lift the trophy and rule the world of cricket.

Ahead of the inaugural match of the ICC World Cup 2023, we thought why not share with you a detailed story about the complete schedule, timings, and livestreaming details of the tournament. So, let's start with the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule first:

ICC World Cup 2023 complete schedule

Sr NoMatchDateTimeVenue
1England vs New Zealand 5 October2:00 PMAhmedabad 
2Pakistan vs Netherlands6 October2:00 PMHyderabad
3Bangladesh vs Afghanistan7 October10:30 AMDharamshala 
4South Africa vs Sri Lanka 7 October2:00 PMDelhi
5India vs Australia 8 October2:00 PMChennai
6New Zealand vs Netherlands 9 October 2:00 PMHyderabad 
7England vs Bangladesh10 October10:30 AMDharamshala 
8Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 10 October2:00 PMHyderabad
9India vs Afghanistan 11 October 2:00 PMDelhi 
10Australia vs South Africa 12 October2:00 PMLucknow
11New Zealand vs Bangladesh 13 October 2:00 PMChennai
12India vs Pakistan14 October2:00 PMAhmedabad
13England vs Afghanistan 15 October 2:00 PMDelhi 
14Australia vs Sri Lanka16 October2:00 PM Lucknow
15South Africa vs Netherlands17 October2:00 PM Dharamshala 
16New Zealand vs Afghanistan 18 October 2:00 PMChennai
17India vs Bangladesh 19 October2:00 PM Pune
18Australia vs Pakistan20 October 2:00 PMBengaluru 
19Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 21 October 10:30 AM Lucknow 
20England vs South Africa 21 October 2:00 PM Mumbai
21India vs New Zealand 22 October2:00 PMDharamshala 
22Pakistan vs Afghanistan23 October 2:00 PMChennai
23South Africa vs Bangladesh 24 October 2:00 PMMumbai 
24Australia vs Netherlands25 October 2:00 PMDelhi
25England vs Sri Lanka 26 October2:00 PMBengaluru
26Pakistan vs South Africa 27 October2:00 PMChennai
27Australia vs New Zealand 28 October 10:30 AMDharamshala 
28Netherlands vs Bangladesh 28 October 2:00 PMKolkata 
29India vs England 29 October 2:00 PMLucknow 
30Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 30 October 2:00 PMPune 
31Pakistan vs Bangladesh31 October 2:00 PMKolkata 
32New Zealand vs South Africa 1 November2:00 PMPune
33India vs Sri Lanka 2 November 2:00 PMMumbai 
34Netherlands vs Afghanistan3 November 2:00 PMLucknow 
35New Zealand vs Pakistan 4 November10:30 AMBengaluru 
36England vs Australia 4 November 2:00 PMAhmedabad 
37India vs South Africa 5 November 2:00 PMKolkata 
38Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 6 November 2:00 PMDelhi
39Australia vs Afghanistan 7 November 2:00 PMMumbai
40England vs Netherlands 8 November 2:00 PMPune
41New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 9 November 2:00 PMBengaluru
42South Africa vs Afghanistan 10 November 2:00 PMAhmedabad 
43Australia vs Bangladesh 11 November 10:30 AMPune
44England vs Pakistan 11 November 2:00 PMKolkata 
45India vs Netherlands 12 November 2:00 PMBengaluru 
46TBC vs TBC15 November2:00 PMMumbai
47TBC vs TBC16 November2:00 PMKolkata 
48TBC vs TBC19 November 2:00 PMAhmedabad 

ICC World Cup 2023: Where to watch?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of all matches of ICC World Cup 2023 on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The streaming will be free for the mobile users of Disney+ Hotstar. For television users, ICC World Cup 2023 will be telecasted LIVE on Star Sports network.

We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute details of every match of ICC World Cup 2023.

