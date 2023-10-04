ICC World Cup 2023: The biggest tournament of cricket is set to kickstart in less than 24 hours now as the defending champions England is ready to re-create the last edition's finals as they play the runners-up New Zealand on 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. The ICC World Cup 2023 is going to be one of the most exciting sporting events in years as the world's top 10 teams will clash with each other to lift the trophy and rule the world of cricket.
Ahead of the inaugural match of the ICC World Cup 2023, we thought why not share with you a detailed story about the complete schedule, timings, and livestreaming details of the tournament. So, let's start with the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule first:
ICC World Cup 2023 complete schedule
|Sr No
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|England vs New Zealand
|5 October
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|2
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|6 October
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|3
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|7 October
|10:30 AM
|Dharamshala
|4
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|7 October
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|5
|India vs Australia
|8 October
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|6
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|9 October
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|7
|England vs Bangladesh
|10 October
|10:30 AM
|Dharamshala
|8
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|10 October
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|9
|India vs Afghanistan
|11 October
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|10
|Australia vs South Africa
|12 October
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|11
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|13 October
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|12
|India vs Pakistan
|14 October
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|13
|England vs Afghanistan
|15 October
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|14
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|16 October
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|15
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|17 October
|2:00 PM
|Dharamshala
|16
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|18 October
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|17
|India vs Bangladesh
|19 October
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|18
|Australia vs Pakistan
|20 October
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|19
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|21 October
|10:30 AM
|Lucknow
|20
|England vs South Africa
|21 October
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|21
|India vs New Zealand
|22 October
|2:00 PM
|Dharamshala
|22
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|23 October
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|23
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|24 October
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|24
|Australia vs Netherlands
|25 October
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|25
|England vs Sri Lanka
|26 October
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|26
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|27 October
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|27
|Australia vs New Zealand
|28 October
|10:30 AM
|Dharamshala
|28
|Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|28 October
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|29
|India vs England
|29 October
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|30
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|30 October
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|31
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|31 October
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|32
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|1 November
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|33
|India vs Sri Lanka
|2 November
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|34
|Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|3 November
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|35
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|4 November
|10:30 AM
|Bengaluru
|36
|England vs Australia
|4 November
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|37
|India vs South Africa
|5 November
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|38
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|6 November
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|39
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|7 November
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|40
|England vs Netherlands
|8 November
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|41
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|9 November
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|42
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|10 November
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|43
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|11 November
|10:30 AM
|Pune
|44
|England vs Pakistan
|11 November
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|45
|India vs Netherlands
|12 November
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|46
|TBC vs TBC
|15 November
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|47
|TBC vs TBC
|16 November
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|48
|TBC vs TBC
|19 November
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
ICC World Cup 2023: Where to watch?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of all matches of ICC World Cup 2023 on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The streaming will be free for the mobile users of Disney+ Hotstar. For television users, ICC World Cup 2023 will be telecasted LIVE on Star Sports network.
We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute details of every match of ICC World Cup 2023.
