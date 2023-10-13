ICC World Cup 2023: Cricket fans across world gear up for India vs Pakistan match
The match between India and Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup is expected to draw a crowd of 130,000 at the world's largest cricket ground in Ahmedabad.
Millions of sports fans are anticipated to pack restaurants, bars, street markets, and malls in India and Pakistan — and elsewhere in the world — as the two South Asian arch-rivals play each other at the men’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday.
