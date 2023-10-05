Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

England vs New Zealand

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and chose to field first with Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Milan opening the innings for England. Jonny Bairstow started the innings on an explosive note as he smashed a massive six in the first over. But, soon New Zealand bowlers bounced back as Matt Henry dismissed Dawid Malan.

Even after loosing one wicket, English batters continued the onslaught with frequent boundaries, but New Zealand bowlers didn't came under pressure. Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra took one wicket each to derail the English batting. Jonny Bairstow was dismissed on 33 while Harry Brook went back to pavilion at an individual score of 25.

Currently, both England and New Zealand are showing good cricket and after 20 overs, England is playing on 112/3 with Joe Root and Moen Ali on crease.

