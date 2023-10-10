Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs BAN prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more

ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs BAN prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Weather concerns may affect the England vs Bangladesh match, which is to take place in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Dharamshala: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during an ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

World champions England are set to clash with Bangladesh on October 10 at 10:30 AM at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Also Read| England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates

After a setback against New Zealand in their first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 5, England find themselves in a troubling situation. However, performances from Joe Root and Jos Butler were noteworthy.

Conversely, Bangladesh began their World Cup campaign on a high note, defeating Afghanistan on October 7. Under the leadership of Shakib al Hasan, the team celebrated a 6-wicket victory, primarily due to Shakib and Mehidy Hasan's all-round prowess and Najmul Hossain Shanto's crucial, undefeated batting performance.

ENG vs BAN head-to-head records

In the 24 ODI encounters between them, England have claimed victory 19 times while Bangladesh have triumphed in five matches. Nevertheless, it is much more promising for Bangladesh when it comes to ODI World Cups. In the four ODI encounters between these two, the record is evenly matched. Both teams have secured two wins apiece.

ENG vs BAN fantasy team

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (WK), Joe Root (C), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

ENG vs BAN pitch report

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala has traditionally favoured fast bowlers. However, it could become a batter’s paradise later on. Surprisingly for Bangladesh in their last game against Afghanistan, thespinners had a golden run. So, the pitch is open to interpretations. The average first-inning score in this stadium is 214. Out of four ODIs played over here, the team batting second won thrice. The highest score in this venue was scored by India: 330 against the West Indies in 2014.

ENG vs BAN weather

The weather in Dharmashala today is concerning; it may shorten the match if not cancel it completely. AccuWeather suggests a 65% chance of rainfall and a 19% likelihood of thunderstorms.

ENG vs BAN: Prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is an 81% chance that England will be victorious in this match. However, the game is not played on paper. Bangladesh have already played in this stadium three days back and understand the pitch. If their spinners can do what they did against Afghanistan, England will be in for a shocker.

ENG vs BAN win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter which side bowls first, Bangladesh are going to win against England. Khel Now, on the contrary, tilts in favour of England.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 07:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.