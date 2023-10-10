Weather concerns may affect the England vs Bangladesh match, which is to take place in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

World champions England are set to clash with Bangladesh on October 10 at 10:30 AM at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

After a setback against New Zealand in their first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 5, England find themselves in a troubling situation. However, performances from Joe Root and Jos Butler were noteworthy.

Conversely, Bangladesh began their World Cup campaign on a high note, defeating Afghanistan on October 7. Under the leadership of Shakib al Hasan, the team celebrated a 6-wicket victory, primarily due to Shakib and Mehidy Hasan's all-round prowess and Najmul Hossain Shanto's crucial, undefeated batting performance.

ENG vs BAN head-to-head records In the 24 ODI encounters between them, England have claimed victory 19 times while Bangladesh have triumphed in five matches. Nevertheless, it is much more promising for Bangladesh when it comes to ODI World Cups. In the four ODI encounters between these two, the record is evenly matched. Both teams have secured two wins apiece.

ENG vs BAN fantasy team Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (WK), Joe Root (C), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

ENG vs BAN pitch report The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala has traditionally favoured fast bowlers. However, it could become a batter’s paradise later on. Surprisingly for Bangladesh in their last game against Afghanistan, thespinners had a golden run. So, the pitch is open to interpretations. The average first-inning score in this stadium is 214. Out of four ODIs played over here, the team batting second won thrice. The highest score in this venue was scored by India: 330 against the West Indies in 2014.

ENG vs BAN weather The weather in Dharmashala today is concerning; it may shorten the match if not cancel it completely. AccuWeather suggests a 65% chance of rainfall and a 19% likelihood of thunderstorms.

ENG vs BAN: Prediction As per Google's win probability, there is an 81% chance that England will be victorious in this match. However, the game is not played on paper. Bangladesh have already played in this stadium three days back and understand the pitch. If their spinners can do what they did against Afghanistan, England will be in for a shocker.

ENG vs BAN win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter which side bowls first, Bangladesh are going to win against England. Khel Now, on the contrary, tilts in favour of England.

