ICC World Cup 2023: England end campaign with 93-run win over Pakistan, secure Champions Trophy berth
In a match where Pakistan faced a near-improbable task of defeating England by 287 runs to qualify for the semifinals, they ended up losing by a huge margin.
Despite an overall dismal show in the ICC World Cup 2023, defending champions England ended their campaign on a high note with a 93-run victory over Pakistan. The victory secured the team a berth in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
