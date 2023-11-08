ICC World Cup 2023: England end losing streak, crush Netherlands by 160 runs
Batting first, the English side posted a mammoth total of 339/9, power by a century from Ben Stokes. The star all-rounder's knock of 108 runs came off 84 balls, comprising 6 fours and 6 sixes.
After five consecutive defeats, England finally ended its losing streak in the ICC World Cup 2023 with a dominating 160-run victory against minnows Netherlands in the match played in Pune on November 8.
