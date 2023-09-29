ICC World Cup 2023: England faces 'utter chaos' while travelling to India, Jonny Bairstow shares 38 hour flight ordeal
ICC World Cup 2023: The defending champions England cricket team arrived in India on Thursday ahead of the first warmup match against India on Saturday. In the first match of ICC World Cup 2023, the finals of the previous World Cup edition will be recreated as England will face New Zealand on 5 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the English players faced a host of difficulties before landing in India.