With the high-intensity ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November underway, wishes to the Indian team have already started pouring in from political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others.

Sending his best wishes to the Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, PM Narendra Modi took to X and wrote, "All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship."

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently present at the stadium watching the match, took to X and wrote, "Our Team has set exceptional records of victories throughout the World Cup matches. The 140 crore citizens and cricket fans across the world stand in their support. My best wishes to the team. Go get the World Cup. #CWC23Final"

Apart from this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his best wishes to the Indian team. He wrote, "Best wishes to the boys in blue for the Cricket World Cup Final. #INDvAUS Play fearlessly - more than a billion hearts beat for you ❤️ Let's bring it home 🏆 Jeetega INDIA!"

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The best wishes of 140 crore Indians are with Team India and I have full hope that India will perform well and will create history..."

BJP MP Hema Malini said, "We have very young, energetic and vibrant players. The whole country is watch (the game) and we will surely win."

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "I extend my best wishes to the team and also my advanced greeting that we win this match. The blessings of the people of Rajasthan are with team India. It is very important for us to win this match..."

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took a jibe at how BJP politicians have reacted to the ICC World Cup Final. Addressing the press, he said, " "In this country, a political event is being organised for everything since Modi Govt has come to power in Centre and in several states...There is no need to bring politics in Cricket but it is being done in Ahmedabad. As if PM Modi will bowl, Amit Shah will bat and BJP leaders will stand at the boundary. We will get to hear that we won the World Cup since PM Modi was there. Anything happens in this country, nowadays..."

India Vs Australia Final: Meanwhile, Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi stadium. India have scored 121 runs in 22 overs, after losing Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

