The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November is underway, and the stadium is filled with a sea of blue, as spectators and cricket fans across India arrive expecting the Men in Blue will defeat the Australians and lift the Cricket World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The buzz for the the match was complemented by world-renowned Surya Kiran, the aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force. The Surya Kiran team, comprising nine aircraft, owned the sky with a 10-minute air show ahead of the game.

As thousands of spectators moved towards the 1.32 lakh capacity stadium, dressed in the blue jerseys of the Indian cricket team, others were seen making last-minute purchases from vendors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Be it jerseys, the Tricolour, traditional Indian headgear like 'pagdis' in saffron, things like masks of master batter 'King' Virat Kohli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were selling like hotcakes.

Additional flights and tickets: With reports of record high prices of the tickets for the match, another report arrived that flight ticket prices for Ahmedabad from various metro cities in the country reached as high as ₹40,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Combined with airlines like IndiGo and Vistara, even the Indian Railways responded by adding additional trains to Ahmedabad from Mumbai.

Record traffic: With the end of the Diwali holidays, Chatth Puja, and adding on, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia, the the domestic air traffic in India saw 4,56,748 passengers, breaching its previous best of 456,082, which was recorded on the last day of April, reported Hindustan Times. All it took was nine more flights than what operated on April 30.

The report added, that the total traffic from the first until the 18th of November remains lower than in October and averages lower than November 2019, which was before the coronavirus pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airspace closure: The airport at Ahmedabad will remain closed for all operations on 19 November, starting 1.15 pm to 2:10 pm. Also, the radius of 10 km was not available for any traffic up to FL 120 or 12,000 feet from the ground as the Surya Kiran acrobatic team of the Indian Air Force performed over the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the match.

India Vs Australia Final: Meanwhile, Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi stadium. Despite a good start by Rohit Sharma, lost early wickets and scored 211 runs in 43 overs after losing 6 wickets.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.