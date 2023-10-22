The ICC World Cup 2023 will pit the world's best bowlers against the world's best batsmen over the course of a month and a half. In this battle, many of the usual suspects, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, have risen to the top of the wicket-taking charts.

Here's a list of the tournament's top wicket-takers so far:

1) Mitchell Santner:

The Kiwi left-arm spinner has taken 11 wickets in the 4 matches he has played so far at an average of 15.09 and a measly economy rate of 4.40. Santner also managed to take a fifer in the match against the Netherlands, while also showing off his batting skills.

2) Dilshan Madushanka:

The Sri Lankan left-arm pacer has made a name for himself in this edition of the ODI World Cup, taking 11 wickets in the 4 matches played so far at an average of 21.18 and an economy rate of 6.13.

3) Jasprit Bumrah:

After a long injury lay-off, Bumrah has made a comeback like no other. Far from falling short of his exceptionally high standards, Bumrah looks at his best at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The right-arm pacer has taken 10 wickets in the 4 matches so far, at an average of 13.4 and an economy rate of just 3.62.

4) Matt Henry:

The right-handed pacer has been the star of the Kiwi bowling line-up in the absence of veteran bowler Tim Southee. Henry has taken 9 wickets in 4 matches so far at an average of 18 and an economy rate of just 4.83.

5) Shaheen Afridi:

Pakistan's star left-arm pacer hasn't been at his best in this edition of the World Cup. Nevertheless, Shaheen is among the tournament's leading wicket-takers.

Shaheen Afridi has taken 9 wickets in the 4 matches so far at an average of 21.44 and an economy rate of 6.03.

6) Adam Zampa:

The Australian leg-spinner has been one of the backbones of the Kangaroos in India, playing an instrumental role in their comeback at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Zampa has taken 9 wickets in the tour so far at an average of 24.77 and an economy rate of 6.19.

7) Kagiso Rabada:

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is once again among the wickets, taking 8 wickets in the 4 matches played so far at an average of 22.13 and an economy rate of 5.74.

8) Reece Topley:

The left-arm pacer's availability for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is still up in the air, but in the 4 matches he has played so far, Topley has impressed everyone. Topley has taken 8 wickets at an average of 22.18 and an economy rate of 6.61.

9) Marco Jansen:

The left-arm pacer has been a consistent performer for the Proteas and, along with Kagiso Rabada, has helped solidify their bowling line-up. Jansen has taken 8 wickets at an average of 26 and an economy rate of 6.93.

10) Haris Rauf:

One of the fastest bowlers in the tournament, the right-arm pacer has taken 8 wickets in 4 matches so far at an average of 29.12 and an economy rate of 7.06.

