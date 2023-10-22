Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Santner - checkout the list of top 10 wicket takers in this edition of the World Cup

The ICC World Cup 2023 will pit the world's best bowlers against the world's best batsmen over the course of a month and a half. In this battle, many of the usual suspects, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, have risen to the top of the wicket-taking charts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a list of the tournament's top wicket-takers so far: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Mitchell Santner: The Kiwi left-arm spinner has taken 11 wickets in the 4 matches he has played so far at an average of 15.09 and a measly economy rate of 4.40. Santner also managed to take a fifer in the match against the Netherlands, while also showing off his batting skills.

2) Dilshan Madushanka: The Sri Lankan left-arm pacer has made a name for himself in this edition of the ODI World Cup, taking 11 wickets in the 4 matches played so far at an average of 21.18 and an economy rate of 6.13.

3) Jasprit Bumrah: After a long injury lay-off, Bumrah has made a comeback like no other. Far from falling short of his exceptionally high standards, Bumrah looks at his best at the 2023 ODI World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The right-arm pacer has taken 10 wickets in the 4 matches so far, at an average of 13.4 and an economy rate of just 3.62.

4) Matt Henry: The right-handed pacer has been the star of the Kiwi bowling line-up in the absence of veteran bowler Tim Southee. Henry has taken 9 wickets in 4 matches so far at an average of 18 and an economy rate of just 4.83.

5) Shaheen Afridi: Pakistan's star left-arm pacer hasn't been at his best in this edition of the World Cup. Nevertheless, Shaheen is among the tournament's leading wicket-takers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shaheen Afridi has taken 9 wickets in the 4 matches so far at an average of 21.44 and an economy rate of 6.03.

6) Adam Zampa: The Australian leg-spinner has been one of the backbones of the Kangaroos in India, playing an instrumental role in their comeback at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Zampa has taken 9 wickets in the tour so far at an average of 24.77 and an economy rate of 6.19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) Kagiso Rabada: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is once again among the wickets, taking 8 wickets in the 4 matches played so far at an average of 22.13 and an economy rate of 5.74.

8) Reece Topley: The left-arm pacer's availability for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is still up in the air, but in the 4 matches he has played so far, Topley has impressed everyone. Topley has taken 8 wickets at an average of 22.18 and an economy rate of 6.61.

9) Marco Jansen: The left-arm pacer has been a consistent performer for the Proteas and, along with Kagiso Rabada, has helped solidify their bowling line-up. Jansen has taken 8 wickets at an average of 26 and an economy rate of 6.93. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10) Haris Rauf: One of the fastest bowlers in the tournament, the right-arm pacer has taken 8 wickets in 4 matches so far at an average of 29.12 and an economy rate of 7.06.

