From Virat Kohli to Mohammed Rizwan and Rohit Sharma, check the list of top run scorers at the ICC World Cup 2023.

The ODI World Cup 2023 is still in its early stages, but the tournament has been dominated by batsmen, with a ton of runs scored in the 20 matches played so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a look at the top 5 run scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

1) Mohammed Rizwan: Pakistan's middle-order batsman has been in superb form in this year's ICC ODI World Cup, scoring a century and a half century in the 4 matches played so far. Rizwan is currently the highest run scorer in the tournament with 294 runs at an average of 98, a strike rate of 96.39 and a top score of 131* against Sri Lanka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Rohit Sharma: Picking up where he left off at the 2019 World Cup, the Indian skipper has been in exceptional form, picking apart the opposition bowling attacks at the start of the innings. Rohit is the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 265 runs in his four matches at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 137.30.

3) Virat Kohli: Cometh the hour, cometh the man, continuing his legacy of shining on the big stage, the former India skipper has helped his team get out of tricky situations in this World Cup, including taking the team to victory from a score of 2-3 in the opening encounter.

Kohli is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 259 runs in his 4 matches at an average of 129.50 and a strike rate of 90.24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Devon Conway: Left-handed Kiwi opener Devon Conway made a brilliant start to the ICC World Cup 2023 with a 152-run knock against reigning champions England. Since then, however, Conway has been stuck in a series of 30-40 run knocks, unable to convert these starts into a big innings.

The left-hander has scored 239 runs in his 4 matches at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 104.62.

5) Quinton de Kock: Giving all openers a run for their money, Quinton de Kock has been absolutely brilliant in this edition of the World Cup, dominating bowling attacks from the outset and playing an instrumental role in his team's rise to the top four. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

De Kock has scored 233 runs in his 4 matches so far at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 108.88.

